Hall High Football Team Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

West Hartford school officials said there has been a case of COVID-19 at Hall high School, the person participated in football practice last week and all players and staff who had close contact with the person are beginning a 14-day quarantine period.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Andy Morrow, reached out to families on Monday and wrote that West Hartford Public Schools was notified Sunday that a person at Hall High School has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The person was last in classes on Sept. 18 and has been directed to remain home in isolation.

Morrow wrote that the person participated in football practices last week and all players and staff who had close contact with the positive individual have been identified by the Health District and Hall’s coaching staff and are beginning a 14 day quarantine period.

It's not clear what the person's role with the football team is.

The Health District and the nursing staff will follow up with parents this week and monitor students for any signs of illness.

Morrow wrote that all of the schools, including Hall High School, undergo cleaning and disinfecting each night.

He urged parents to keep a child who is ill home.