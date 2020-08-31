New Britain Pushes Back School Start Date

New Britain has pushed back the start of school from this week to next week.

A statement on the website for the Consolidated School District of New Britain says that school will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 instead of Thursday, Sept. 3.

All students are expected to log on remotely during regular school hours, but for those who are choosing to attend school in person, Cohort A, which includes students with last names from A to L, will be scheduled to be in school. Cohort A will also attend school on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

On Sept. 8 and 9, all other students will log in remotely.

On Thursday and Friday of that week, Cohort B, which includes students with last names that start with M to Z, will attend school in person with all other students logging on remotely.

Child who do full remote learning should log on throughout the entire week.

“We understand that it is a hardship for all of us, and that is why we have been planning all summer to ensure we have a model for educating your child either in school or remotely. We look forward to a smooth transition to the start of our school year and will be in touch with you regarding other announcements throughout the coming week,” a statement from Superintendent Nancy Sarra says.