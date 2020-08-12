Students Begin Phase One of Move In Process at CCSU

Students will soon start to move onto campus at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, but because of COVID-19, there are new procedures in place and the move-in will be done in two phases.

On Wednesday, phase one of the move-in process begins. It's a completely different process for new and returning students.

Phase one consists of students bringing all of their belongings to their assigned residence hall rooms. Families had to sign up online for a specific drop off time before Wednesday. School officials said no walk-ups will be permitted.

Students are only allowed to bring one person into the residence hall when bringing in their belongings and will only have 90 minutes to drop their items off.

This is an effort to mitigate a large group of families being in one area at a time.

For out-of-state students, they will be required to fill out a travel health form upon arrival and the state is requiring them to quarantine on campus for 14 days.

The second phase is set to begin on August 24 and is where students will physically begin staying on campus. Each student must submit a hard copy of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

"First of all, I think it’s important for them to understand the health and safety protocols we have in place and to follow them as they have been designed. It’s in the best interest of everyone," said CCSU President Dr. Zulma Toro.

Face masks must be worn at all times when inside residence halls and social distancing in public spaces is required.

"First of all, to be in classes, to be within the dorms, they are required to wear masks. The six feet requirement is enforced not only inside facilities, but also we are recommending also outdoor," Toro added.

Classes begin at CCSU on August 26.