Bacteria concerns prompt closure of Woodstock beach

The town of Woodstock has opted to close its beach due to the amount of bacteria that's in the water.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Services, the town initially thought fuel had spilled out into the water.
Officials later determined that fuel was not in the water, rather a naturally occurring iron bacteria, and it did not get into the water by a spill or release.
Town officials have not said when they anticipate the town beach to reopen.
