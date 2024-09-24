Clinton

Bicyclist seriously injured in collision in Clinton

Police lights
A bicyclist is seriously injured after colliding with a vehicle in Clinton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Old Post Road shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a bicycle.

Once there, police said they began rendering aid to the adult bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle in the intersection. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision did not report any injuries.

The police department's accident reconstruction team and detectives are investigating the collision. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Clinton Police Department at (860) 669-0451.

