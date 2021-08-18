Big E Concert Lineup Includes Machine Gun Kelly, Billy Idol, Flo Rida and More

The Big E is back for 2021. The fair will run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 and organizers have released the schedule of concerts.

The Big E Arena: All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Sept. 17: Machine Gun Kelly with jxdn and Kennyhoopla (Note: the show is sold out.) Sept. 18: Billy Idol Sept. 19: Zach Williams with Corey Asbury of Bethel Music Sept. 25: Flo Rida with Ying Yang Twins Sept. 26: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo (Note: the doors open at 6 p.m.) Oct. 1: Goo Goo Dolls Oct. 2: A Day to Remember with Asking Alexandria & Point North (The show is at 7 p.m.) Oct. 3: Styx

Note: Tickets are available at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office and include fair admission when purchased prior to the show date.

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission.) Sept. 17-26: Tom Franek, 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 17-19: Modern English, 3 p.m. Sept. 17: Jesse McCartney, 8 p.m. Sept. 18: Kameron Marlowe, 8 p.m. Sept. 19: Foghat, 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21: Raniere Martin in the Donna Summer Experience, 3 p.m. Sept. 20-21: The Yardbirds, 8 p.m. Sept. 22-23: Exile, 3 p.m. Sept. 22: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs, 8 p.m. Sept. 24-26: The Bar-Kays, 3 p.m. Sept. 25: Plain White T’s, 8 p.m. Sept. 26: Don McLean, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3 p.m. Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8 p.m. Sept. 30: Ripe, 8 p.m. Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3 p.m. Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8 p.m. Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8 p.m.



The E Stage Sept. 19: Houston Bernard Sept. 22: Eavesdrop Sept. 24: Choco Band Oct. 1: Amber Eyes Oct. 2: Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis

Showtimes are Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.