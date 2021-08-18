Big E

Big E Concert Lineup Includes Machine Gun Kelly, Billy Idol, Flo Rida and More

Big E
NBC Connecticut

The Big E is back for 2021. The fair will run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 and organizers have released the schedule of concerts.

ENTERTAINMENT

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
  • The Big E Arena: All shows take place at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
    • Sept. 17: Machine Gun Kelly with jxdn and Kennyhoopla (Note: the show is sold out.)
    • Sept. 18: Billy Idol
    • Sept. 19: Zach Williams with Corey Asbury of Bethel Music
    • Sept. 25: Flo Rida with Ying Yang Twins
    • Sept. 26: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo (Note: the doors open at 6 p.m.)
    • Oct. 1: Goo Goo Dolls
    • Oct. 2: A Day to Remember with Asking Alexandria & Point North (The show is at 7 p.m.)
    • Oct. 3: Styx
  • Note: Tickets are available at TheBigE.com and The Big E Box Office and include fair admission when purchased prior to the show date.
  • Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission.)
    • Sept. 17-26: Tom Franek, 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Sept. 17-19: Modern English, 3 p.m.
    • Sept. 17: Jesse McCartney, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 18: Kameron Marlowe, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 19: Foghat, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 20-21: Raniere Martin in the Donna Summer Experience, 3 p.m.
    • Sept. 20-21: The Yardbirds, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 22-23: Exile, 3 p.m.
    • Sept. 22: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 24-26: The Bar-Kays, 3 p.m.
    • Sept. 25: Plain White T’s, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 26: Don McLean, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 27-28: The Outlaws, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 27-Oct. 3: The Everly Set, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Sept. 29-30: Big Brother and the Holding Company, 3 p.m.
    • Sept. 29: Lisa Lisa, 8 p.m.
    • Sept. 30: Ripe, 8 p.m.
    • Oct. 1: Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, 8 p.m.
    • Oct. 1-3: Tribute to The King performed by Taylor Rodriguez, 3 p.m.
    • Oct. 2: Hoobastank, 8 p.m.
    • Oct. 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 8 p.m.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

earthquake 19 hours ago

The World Needs to Come Together to Help Haiti, Says Former Prime Minister

Issa Rae Jul 26

Issa Rae Married Louis Diame in Gorgeous Wedding — Then Trolled Fans in Announcement

Afghanistan 24 hours ago

Most Americans Were Not Concerned About Foreign Policy Prior to This Week

  • The E Stage
    • Sept. 19: Houston Bernard
    • Sept. 22: Eavesdrop
    • Sept. 24: Choco Band
    • Oct. 1: Amber Eyes
    • Oct. 2: Otan Vargas with special guest Ted Lewis
  • Showtimes are Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Big E
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us