Bill Murray leads names playing at 2023 Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

Bill Murray will be among the stars at the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, June 21.

Murray is best known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," as well as numerous movies such as "Ghostbusters", "Groundhog Day", and the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack."

He is no stranger to PGA Tour events. Murray is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

NBC Today's Dylan Dryer will be teeing it up at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell on Wednesday. Dreyer is a meteorologist and co-hosts the "3rd Hour of Today." She is an avid golfer.

Other celebrities making appearances at the pro-am include former NFL stars Tiki Barber, Boomer Esiason, Doug Flutie, and Andre Tippett.

ESPN's Chris Berman will make his annual appearance at the pro-am as well.

Here is the full list of celebrities participating this year.

Geno Auriemma - UConn women's basketball head coach

Tiki Barber - Former Giants running back

Chris Berman - ESPN anchor

Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball head coach

Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey coach

Chris Dailey - UConn women's basketball associate head coach

Dylan Dreyer - NBC Today host

Michael Eaves - ESPN anchor

Boomer Esiason - Former Bengals/Jets quarterback

Doug Flutie - Former Patriots quarterback

Jim Mora - UConn football head coach

Bill Murray - actor

Dan Orlovsky - Former UConn/NFL quarterback

Amanda Renner - CBS golf broadcaster

Nancy Stevens - Former UConn field hockey coach

Andre Tippett - Former Patriots linebacker

Tim Wakefield - Former Red Sox pitcher

The Travelers Championship gets underway next week. Round 1 begins Thursday.