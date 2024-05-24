4 juveniles involved in alleged attempted abduction in Wilton in custody

Authorities have taken four juveniles that were involved in an alleged attempted abduction that occurred in Wilton Friday evening into custody.

According to Ridgefield Police, officers were called to Route 33 around 5:15 to help Wilton Police out with pursuing a vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Investigators later learned that the alleged victim, who is only being identified as a juvenile female, was able to get out of the vehicle in the area of Tanglewood Court in Ridgefield. Police haven't said if she was injured.

Ridgefield Police say the vehicle in question crashed into another car on Catoonah Street as it was trying to elude authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The two boys and two girls that were inside the car subsequently hopped out and fled the area on foot, but were ultimately apprehended by police.

Investigators haven't said if anyone was injured in the accident or divulge further information regarding the investigation.

It is unclear if any of the involved juveniles will face any charges.