Body found floating on Long Island Sound in Norwalk

Police are conducting an investigation after finding a body floating on Long Island Sound in Norwalk on Sunday.

Officers were notified of a man floating in the water at about 3:25 p.m.

The Norwalk Police Marine Unit found and recovered his body shortly after. Detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating and trying to determine the man's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taranto at 203-854-3102. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the police department's website.