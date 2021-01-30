Body Found in Edgewood Park Duck Pond in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating after a body was pulled out of the water in the duck pond of Edgewood Park Saturday morning.

According to officials, at approximately 8:46 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report a body in the pond.

New Haven Fire Department also responded to the water rescue in the area off of Chapel Street between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

The identity of the victim has not been identified

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

