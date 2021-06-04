Body Found in Lake Pocotopaug in East Hampton

An investigation is underway in East Hampton after a body was discovered floating in Lake Pocotopaug Friday morning, according to police.

Police were notified about a possible body in the water around 6:17 in the morning.

When they arrived at the lake, police discovered a female who has passed away in the area west of the intersection of Route 66 and Old Marlborough Road, police said.

The body has been turned over to the medical examiner to determine cause of death.

Police said the victim has been identified but their name is not being released now.