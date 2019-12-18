Body Found in Nepaug River in Canton

A body was found in the Nepaug River in Canton Wednesday morning. Police said there is no sign of criminal activity and they don’t suspect foul play in the person’s death.

Police said they began a search Tuesday night after responding to a report of a disturbance at a Canton home at 7:15 p.m. They said one person involved had left before authorities arrived, so they started searching and found the person’s car near the Nepaug Reservoir area.

State police, MDC and K9 teams from Bristol and state police searched the area and the search was suspended around 11:15 p.m. and resumed this morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., investigators found a body in the Nepaug River. Police and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.