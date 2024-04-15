Body found in water at Lake Whitney in Hamden

Police are investigating after finding a body at Lake Whitney in Hamden on Monday morning.

Authorities said they responded to the area of Hartford Turnpike and Rogers Road at about 11:15 a.m.

A man was found dead and was removed from the water by fire personnel.

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. They say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of trauma.

Police are trying to identify the body. The investigation remains ongoing.