Body pulled from pond in Torrington

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Torrington on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to Stillwater Pond to help police with the recovery of a body.

Once crews arrived, it was determined that the conditions for recovery were extensive, according to fire officials. An air boat was called in from Goshen Fire Department.

Authorities said the body was recovered using the airboat with officials from the medical examiner's office.

Police have not identified the body and no other details were released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.