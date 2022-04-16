Boil Water Advisory for Thomaston Neighborhood Canceled

The precautionary boil water advisory that was in effect for residents in Thomaston has been canceled.

Connecticut Water said lab results collected and tested after Friday's issue have confirmed the water is good to drink. The samples were tested in a state certified laboratory.

Residents in Thomaston were encouraged to boil their tap water before drinking or using it for cooking on Friday.

Connecticut Water issued the advisory for about 150 customers in Thomaston, because of a mechanical issue that caused low-water pressure.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company said they need to test the water to make sure no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped.

"Connecticut Water appreciates your patience while we worked to restore water pressure and then to test and confirm its quality," they said in a statement.

Anyone with questions can call 800-286-5700.