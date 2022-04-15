Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Thomaston Neighborhood

Residents in Thomaston are being encouraged to boil their tap water before drinking or using it for cooking, due to a precautionary boil water advisory for some roads.

Connecticut Water has issued the advisory for about 150 customers in Thomaston, because of a mechanical issue that caused low-water pressure in the affected neighborhood:

Atwood Road

Atwood Heights

Smith Road

Twin Pond Road

Portions of Ada Drive, Mason Hill Road and High Street Extension

When there is low pressure, Connecticut Water said they need to test the water to make sure no bacteria got into the water main when the pressure dropped.

Connecticut Water said samples will be collected and tested, and expect results within 48 hours. Customers will be notified of the lab results.