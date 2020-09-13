Boston Police: 4 Officers Hurt When Man With Guns, Drugs Flees Traffic Stop

Four Boston police officers were injured and three were brought to the hospital after being struck by a mini van during an arrest attempt in Roxbury on Saturday night.

Police were in the process of pulling over 35-year-old Michael McKoy, who they believed was in possession of an illegal gun. After they pulled over McKoy in the Honda Odyssey that he was driving, McKoy fled the scene, according to police. He struck four officers with his car in his effort to flee down Columbia Road.

McKoy was "recklessly weaving in and out of traffic," according to police, driving through stop signs and going the wrong way down one-way streets. He eventually crashed his car into a light post, police said, and proceeded to run away from the scene of the accident. Police eventually caught up to McKoy at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Police recovered six guns, 22 bags of crack cocaine, approximately 70.4 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a hunting knife, $25,000 cash and 116 rounds of ammunition, according to the news release. McKoy was arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of carrying a loaded firearm, four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and drug possession with intent to distribute charges, among others.

McKoy is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The three officers were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.