Boston Police Officer Stabbed; Suspect Killed By Police

The Boston police officer who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Boston police officer responding to a report of domestic violence in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night was stabbed by the suspect, officials announced.

Another officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said at a press conference Saturday night. The suspect -- who has not been identified -- was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The officers had responded to Inglewood Street around 6:15 p.m. and encountered the suspect on the third-floor landing. The suspect immediately assaulted officers with a knife at that time, stabbing one of the officers in the neck, Long said. That officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

According to Long, multiple officers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Their potential injuries were not disclosed and it's unclear how many were transported.

A knife was recovered on scene, and police are conducting interviews and canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, Long said.

Officials have not identified the officer who was stabbed, or the officer who killed the suspect.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office is handling the case, along with the Boston Police Department. An investigation is active and ongoing.

