Boys and Girls Club of New Haven has a new name and is growing in a new chapter

The New Haven Boys and Girls Club has turned a corner, according to the chair of the board of directors. Erik Scaranuzzo says they’ve put in a lot of work since the day in 2019 when the organization abruptly – and briefly - closed.

On Wednesday, the center was busy with summer camp kids. The full house was a sign of progress.

“It’s been a tremendous turnaround story,” said Scaranuzzo.

In the five years since that day, they’ve made a number of organizational changes. A big one was a merger two years ago with North Haven and Wallingford clubs to create the Greater New Haven Boys and Girls Club, helping to strengthen their financial position.

“We’re financially sound, we have a tremendous staff, the board is strong, and we continue to expand,” Scaranuzzo said.

They just got a big boost as they mark a new chapter: $1.6 million in federal funds for capital improvements, ushered in by Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The biggest need is to replace the aging, and sometimes leaking, roof.

“That will be nice to not have to worry about that anymore,” said interim executive director Jeff Pytlak, who calls the funding “amazing.”

“Great opportunity for the club, great opportunity for the community,” Pytlak said. “And we know that we’re going to put that money to great use and it’s going to be tremendous for the club and the community.”

The plan is to renovate the space to create more rooms for activities and programs so they can expand to more children, including reaching more teens in the city.

“Facilitating them to be able to choose a program that allows them to make good choices is a really important thing for our community,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Pytlak says the organization offers programs, but it also serves the children in another way.

“It’s an extra support system and for some of our youth it’s like a second home.”

They hope to begin the projects by the end of the year so that soon there will be a new look to the place called home.

“A few years ago, things weren’t great in New Haven but they’re great now,” said Scaranuzzo.