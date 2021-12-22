Bradley International Airport Seeing Increase in Travel Ahead of Christmas

As we get closer to Christmas, travel is only getting busier and busier.

AAA says one of the most shocking increases this year is in air travel. They are seeing more than 433,000 New Englanders fly this holiday.

That's an increase of 187% compared to last year.

Their advice is to get to the airport earlier than you normally would especially if you have to find parking or return a rental car.

With both the Delta and Omicron variants, travelers at Bradley International Airport this week said they are taking all the precautions they can to keep their families healthy during this busy travel season.

"“Yes, I was surprised that it was as busy as it is right now. Yes. But happy for everybody and wishing everybody a safe flight," said Barbara Kirejczyk.

“We’ve been masked, we’ve had our shots and our boosters and we’ll keep our distance when we can," added Dennis Lobo.

If you're driving to your destination, the worst times to travel are Thursday between noon and 6 p.m. and on Christmas Eve between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.