Bradley International Airport

Breeze Airways Adds 6 New Non-Stop Destinations at Bradley Airport

breeze airways
Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is expanding at Bradley International Airport and is adding six new non-stop destinations this summer.

The new destinations include Nashville, TN; Akron/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

The new routes will begin in June, officials said. Some of the inaugural flights will be June 3 and the rest will be June 4.

According to officials, other than Nashville, all of the other destinations are new routes to Bradley.

Officials said this brings the total destinations Breeze Airways has at Bradley to ten. The airline currently has nonstop service from Bradley to Columbus, OH; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburg, PA; and Charleston, SC.

Breeze Airways launched at Bradley in May of 2021.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International AirportBreeze Airwaysnon stop flights
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us