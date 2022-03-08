Breeze Airways Adds 6 New Non-Stop Destinations at Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways is expanding at Bradley International Airport and is adding six new non-stop destinations this summer.

The new destinations include Nashville, TN; Akron/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

The new routes will begin in June, officials said. Some of the inaugural flights will be June 3 and the rest will be June 4.

According to officials, other than Nashville, all of the other destinations are new routes to Bradley.

Officials said this brings the total destinations Breeze Airways has at Bradley to ten. The airline currently has nonstop service from Bradley to Columbus, OH; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburg, PA; and Charleston, SC.

Breeze Airways launched at Bradley in May of 2021.