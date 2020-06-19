Bridgeport

Bridgeport City Parks Now Open For Grilling

dfw-generic-grilling-04
NBCDFW.com

Mayor Joseph Ganim announced that people will be able to grill at Bridgeport city parks starting June 19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seaside Park and Beardsley Park will have a limited parking capacity of 30% in an effort to adhere to state and CDC guidelines, Ganim said.

Bridgeport parks are now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours were previously reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

Hartford 8 mins ago

Hartford State's Attorney Responds to Commission's Decision to Suspend Her

Amistad 40 mins ago

Mystic Seaport Museum and Discovering Amistad Team Up For Anti-Racism Programming

Ganim is urging residents to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit the city's Parks and Recreation Department website.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportcoronavirusJoe Ganimbridgeport city parksgrilling
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us