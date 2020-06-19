Bridgeport City Parks Now Open For Grilling

Mayor Joseph Ganim announced that people will be able to grill at Bridgeport city parks starting June 19.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seaside Park and Beardsley Park will have a limited parking capacity of 30% in an effort to adhere to state and CDC guidelines, Ganim said.

Bridgeport parks are now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours were previously reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ganim is urging residents to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information, visit the city's Parks and Recreation Department website.