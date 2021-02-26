Bridgeport Landlord Arrested After Lewd Acts: Police

A Bridgeport man was arrested after being accused of performing a lewd act several times while watching a female tenant and her children through an opening in their bathroom wall, according to police.

Police said 71-year-old Manuel Morales was arrested after the incidents, which the female tenant said happened in January.

Detectives found a hidden room behind a vent in the tenant's bathroom, which they say is where Morales watched them, officials said.

Morales admitted to performing the acts in the room and was subsequently arrested.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The tenants live on Kossuth Street, according to police.

He faces disorderly conduct charges and his bond was set at $5,000, according to officials.