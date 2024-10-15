Bridgeport police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian critically injured

A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Chopsey Hill Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from someone who said a man had been run over by an SUV and that he was lying in the middle of the road.

The vehicle took off, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and he was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Andrew Orum at (203) 576-7640 or by email at andrew.orum@bridgeport.gov. People can also call the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at (203) 576-TIPS.