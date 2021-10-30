Bridgeport Staff Member on Leave Amid Investigation Into ‘Inappropriate Behavior'

A staff member at the Bridgeport Military Academy was placed on leave amid an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior, school officials said.

The Bridgeport school district said they were informed that a law enforcement investigation is underway and that the investigation is "of a serious nature."

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately while a full investigation is conducted, school officials said.

"Student safety is our top priority. We have zero tolerance for any actions that compromise the safety and well-being of our students," Superintendent Michael J. Testani said in a statement.

The superintendent said that investigations of this type often lead to unfounded rumors and that everyone should be aware that that's a possibility.

"I encourage all families to take a few moments to talk with your children and report any concerns you have to your school’s administration. The entire school community plays a critical role in ensuring a safe and secure school environment for our children," Testani said.

The school district said there are social workers and school counselors available who will provide social and emotional support to students, as well as connect families to additional resources in the community.

"I can assure you that the district is fully cooperating with the police as they conduct their investigation," Testani said.

No specific details regarding what exactly the investigation entails were immediately released.