Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police

A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police.

State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13 a.m.

They said the Jeep Grand Cherokee that Forgas was driving was parked between the right lane and shoulder of Route 8 North, just before exit 13, and she got out of her vehicle.

She was in the right lane of the highway when another driver traveling on the highway struck her, state police said. Forgas died at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call Trooper Daniel McCue at CSP Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or email Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.