Bristol Hospital announces dozens of layoffs

Bristol Hospital announced that they plan to eliminate 60 positions, including laying off nearly two dozen filled positions.

A hospital spokesperson said 21 of the positions being eliminated are filled, 21 more are vacant and the remaining 19 layoffs were accomplished through improved staffing management.

The hospital cites little to no increases in reimbursement rates, resulting in an overall loss for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group. This despite a 26% growth in salaries and wages, a 17% growth in the cost of drugs and supplies, and uncompensated care costs going up by nearly 10%.

The spokesperson said Bristol Health ended fiscal year 2022 with a system operating loss of $16.5 million and fiscal year 2023 with a loss of $12.8 million, respectively.

"While the annual improvement we have achieved exceeds our loss from fiscal year 2023, continued Medicare Advantage abuse and financial pressures associated with increased drug and medical spend continue to impact our fiscal health," the hospital said in a statement.

The layoffs will result in $6.1 million in reduced costs, according to the hospital system.