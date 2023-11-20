Bruins' Milan Lucic to face judge after alleged assault incident

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is expected to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on Monday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Lucic, 35, is facing assault and battery charges, after police were called to his Boston apartment early Saturday morning.

According to NBC10 Boston sources, a woman called 911 saying her husband attempted to choke her.

Those sources said she identified her husband as Milan Lucic, reportedly telling officers the two had an argument earlier, and when she tried to walk away, she said the suspect "grabbed her by her hair and pulled her backwards."

When police arrived at the apartment, sources said police described Lucic as appearing intoxicated when he answered the door, telling officers that "nothing had happened," but did not attempt to provide any explanation.

Police said he was later arrested and charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner. His teammates reacted to the news over the weekend.

"Right now, it's all about support for Brit and the kids and Milan himself, and that's it," said Charlie McAvoy, Bruins defenseman.

"Obviously, it's sad but we're trying to focus on everything here and think about the family and everyone, and hope everything goes well," said Hampus Lindholm, Bruins defenseman

Lucic has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins.

The 35-year-old is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Lucic won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.