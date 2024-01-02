East Haddam

Burglars hit 25 vehicles, including state police cruiser, in East Haddam

Connecticut State Police

Dozens of vehicles, including a locked state police cruiser, were burglarized in East Haddam over the weekend, according to state police. They said the cruiser windows were damaged during the burglary.

State police Troop K received several calls around 6:46 a.m. on Saturday reporting burglaries of several vehicles -- around 25 in all. Some, including the police cruiser, were unlocked, while others were not, state police said.

State police believe the culprits were in a white Subaru Forester. No information was available on the registration.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Rei at Matthew.Rei@ct.gov.

