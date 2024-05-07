New Britain

Burglary at New Britain gas station under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A burglary at a New Britain gas station is under investigation on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Stop & Shop gas station on West Main Street around 4 a.m.

City officials said a group of people used a vehicle to back through the door of the building.

The group of people reportedly stole an empty cash register and some cigarettes.

Police have not released any details about the group of people or the vehicle they used.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
