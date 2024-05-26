Multiple chances for rain as Memorial Day Weekend continues

Memorial Day Weekend continues with a chance for isolated showers in parts of the state on Sunday.

The showers from the morning have come to an end and we'll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

As temperatures warm into the low 80s, there will be the risk of a few isolated pop-up showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.

Memorial Day Monday will be cloudier and cooler with temps in the 70s.

A spot shower will be possible in the morning with mostly dry conditions in the afternoon.

Rain and storms are expected to move into the state after dinnertime.

