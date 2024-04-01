Rocky Hill

Burglary at Rocky Hill gas station under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A burglary at a gas station in Rocky Hill is under investigation on Monday morning.

Police said it happened at the EXXON gas station on Cromwell Avenue sometime overnight.

A door at the gas station appears to be smashed and damaged.

There's no word on what may have been taken.

Authorities have not released descriptions of any possible suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
