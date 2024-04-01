Burglary at Rocky Hill gas station under investigation

A burglary at a gas station in Rocky Hill is under investigation on Monday morning.

Police said it happened at the EXXON gas station on Cromwell Avenue sometime overnight.

A door at the gas station appears to be smashed and damaged.

There's no word on what may have been taken.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities have not released descriptions of any possible suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.