The school day is delayed by two hours for Burr Elementary School in Higganum because of a power outage, according to officials in the Region 17 school district.

School officials said a tree knocked out a power line, Burr Elementary School does not have power and there will be a two-hour delay today.

All other schools in the district will open according to their normal schedules.

Families with students in the Burr School will receive an update about Eversource’s efforts to restore power.