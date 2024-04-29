Bus carrying elementary school children involved in crash in Vernon

A bus carrying elementary school children was involved in a crash in Vernon on Monday afternoon. No children were injured, but one parent asked to be taken to the hospital, according to school officials.

The crash happened at the corner of Route 30 and Bamforth Avenue.

School officials said six elementary students were on board and Vernon paramedics found them all to be fine, but one parent asked to be brought to a hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation.