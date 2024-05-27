Bystander rescues girl found unconscious in Danbury pool: officials

A girl was taken to the hospital after a bystander found her unconscious in a swimming pool in Danbury on Sunday afternoon and provided first aid, according to the fire department.

The fire department said firefighters responded to Westwood Terrace around 3 p.m. after a bystander pulled a 9-year-old girl from a backyard swimming pool and provided first aid, according to the fire department.

The girl was awake and breathing when firefighters arrived and she was taken to an area hospital.