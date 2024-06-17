Funeral to be held Monday for fallen Minnesota police officer from New Haven

The funeral will be held today for a Minnesota police officer from New Haven who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty on May 30.

The suspect ambushed and shot Mitchell as the 36-year-old officer rushed to help to a man who had been shot and was lying on a Minneapolis street, according to officials.

Two others and the suspected gunman also died in that shooting.

A fellow police officer in Minneapolis remembered Mitchell as, “a phenomenal officer with a megawatt Colgate smile.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Mitchell grew up in New Haven and had strong roots in the community. His friends recall playing with him as a young boy in the Westville neighborhood.

Mitchell was engaged to be married and expected to become a stepdad.

His body was flown to Connecticut after a funeral service in Minnesota and the funeral service will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven at James Hillhouse High School.

Officer Mitchell will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven.

Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.