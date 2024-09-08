Candlelight vigil held for Old Saybrook boating accident victims

Paying respects to the lives lost in Old Saybrook. The community, family, and friends held a candlelight vigil Saturday night for the three men who died after a boat crash Monday.

Candles being held closely light up the Saybrook Point Marina Saturday night. The Old Saybrook community coming out to remember the three men that died in a boating accident Monday: Christopher Hallahan, Ian Duchemin, and Ryan Britagna. Flowers being thrown from a boat into the water to pay respects to them.

“There was just so many people here so really it was just a nice outpouring by the community to just show up. It was very nice,” Dennis Hallahan, the uncle of Christopher Hallahan said.

He says the family has been in mourning over his passing, but the community support has helped with them coping.

“We’re struggling, but we’re getting by from these types of acts and all being together and the community coming together has been very, very nice,” Hallahan said.

The lights from the candles being held, also was a message about putting lights on the jetty where the boat crash happened. The idea is to help prevent future crashes at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

“It would be a simple thing to do. It can only help. It can only save lives,” he said.

Hallahan says while this has been a difficult week, the support they’re getting is appreciated.

“It really helps the family cope with this. We’ve been with the family all week. It’s really been a tremendous outpouring,” he said.