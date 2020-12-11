Canton Victim Advocate Employee Faces Child Pornography Charges

A victim services advocate from Canton is facing charges related to the alleged distribution of child sex abuse material, according to the US Department of Justice.

Robert Eccleston, 56, was arrested on Friday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with distributing child pornography, according to the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Durham.

Court documents show that FBI personnel in two different field offices outside of Connecticut were monitoring several public groups on the social media application Kik, according to Durham.

In August and September, Eccleston used the Kik username "hartfordctguy" to distribute numerous pornographic photos and videos of children in these Kik groups. This included photos and videos depicting sexual abuse of toddlers and pre-teen children, Durham said.

Eccleston is employed by the Hartford Superior Court as a victim services advocate.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, according to Durham.

He is detained pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The matter is under FBI investigation, with the assistance of Avon police.