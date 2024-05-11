Captain's Cove opens for the season ahead of Mother's Day

A staple in Fairfield County has officially opened their doors for the summer season.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend and you enjoy outdoor dining by the water, head to Bridgeport!

Captain's Cove Seaport opened for the season on Friday. They have a weekend full of festivities planned.

The family-friendly restaurant has shops on the boardwalk and live music. For some, it's become somewhat of a family tradition.

NBC Connecticut

"We hire people that tell me 'My folks met here. My whole family has come here for all of their lives.' It's nice to see that people have been here and that's the history we have in this community," Dave Toth, bar manager and owner, said.

The seaport has been family-owned for over 40 years. One of the new things the marina is doing is Yappy Hour, which is happy hour with your pets every Thursday night.

Opening weekend falls on Mother's Day weekend every year.

