Police investigating several car break-ins throughout Norwich

Norwich police are investigating several car break-ins overnight and they ask residents who are affected to call them and not touch or move anything into their vehicles.

The burglaries happened throughout the city, police said.

Anyone whose vehicle was vandalized or burglarized on Friday morning is asked to avoid disturbing anything in the vehicle. They ask that you not touch or move anything and instead call Norwich Police Dispatch at 860-886-5561.

