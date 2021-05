A one-car crash brought down wires, resulting in the closure of Whitney Avenue in Hamden.

Officials said the crash happened near 4040 Whitney Ave. The road is closed between Brooksvale Road and River Road because of downed wires caused by the crash.

No injuries in this one car mva near 4040 Whitney Ave. Which will be closed in between Brooksvale Rd and River Rd for approximately next 2 hours for down wires. pic.twitter.com/aO6NaYYuY1 — HAMDEN POLICE - CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) May 30, 2021

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.