Car crashes into front of chocolate shop in Glastonbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into the front of a popular chocolate shop in Glastonbury Monday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to Munson's Chocolates on Glastonbury Boulevard at 2:45 p.m.

Officers said a man in his 70s drove over the sidewalk and through the front entrance of the store, which was open for business at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A building official responded to the scene to evaluate the structure for any damage before the car was removed.

No additional information was immediately available.

