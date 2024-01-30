Car crashes into three homes in New London

A person is being treated for injuries after crashing into three homes in New London on Tuesday evening, police said.

The police department said they were called to a reported car vs. home crash. Officers determined that the car had veered off the road and damaged a total of three homes.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said all three homes are being inspected by building officials.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.