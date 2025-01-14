Vernon

Car hits Vernon school bus with 15 students on board

A car hit a school bus with 15 students on board in Vernon on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to South Street and Crown Street around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a school bus and a car.

According to police, the school bus driver and the 15 Vernon Center Middle School students on the bus were not injured. The driver of the car was treated by EMS at the scene.

Once the students and bus driver were evaluated, the bus continued on its route with all of the students that were not picked up by parents.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the bus was determined to be at fault for the crash.

