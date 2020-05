Crews are investigating after a car crash in Westport Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Route 15 northbound between exits 42 and 44.

State police said a car rolled over and landed in wetlands off the highway.

The car war found 50 feet in the woods in heavy brush and mud, according to police.

Three passengers were transported to trauma facilities for care, police said.

There are no know life-threatening injuries at this time.