Hartford

Car Stolen With Baby, Teen Inside

hartford police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Hartford police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside.

Police said a mother briefly left her car running with a 7-month-old and 15-year-old inside when it was stolen from the city's South End. Officers rushed to respond, and found the children unharmed.

Investigators found the car in the North End near 131 Martin St. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

Police urge drivers to never leave a running car unattended, especially with children inside.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordstolen cars
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us