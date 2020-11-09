Car Stolen With Baby, Teen Inside

Hartford police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside.

Police said a mother briefly left her car running with a 7-month-old and 15-year-old inside when it was stolen from the city's South End. Officers rushed to respond, and found the children unharmed.

Investigators found the car in the North End near 131 Martin St. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

Police urge drivers to never leave a running car unattended, especially with children inside.