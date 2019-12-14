East Haven

Carjacking Suspect Accused of Hitting Police Car in East Haven Arrested

East Haven Police

East Haven police have arrested a carjacking suspect who is also accused of hitting a police car on Monday.

On Monday night, New Haven Police Department sent on a broadcast to surrounding towns regarding a carjacking. The vehicle was described as being a red Hyundai Elantra.

According to police, an East Haven officer spotted the red Elantra heading westbound on South End Road. Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but the driver, now identified as Cyrus Biehl, 21, hit the officer's vehicle before fleeing the scene. He then drove onto a private driveway and hit a parked vehicle before exiting the Elantra and feeling on foot.

Local

north branford 31 mins ago

Police Look For Suspect in North Branford Robbery

Columbia 44 mins ago

Family of Fallen Teen Honors Her Legacy With a Toy Drive in Columbia

Biehl was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The New Haven Police Department confirmed the vehicle Biehl was driving was the same stolen during the New Haven carjacking.

New Haven Police took possession of the vehicle for further investigation.

Biehl, of East Haven, is being charged with third-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and reckless driving.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us