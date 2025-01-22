Cars in the cold: Tips to stay proactive and avoid winter driving woes

We all know a car and the cold are usually not friends.

Mechanics are busy yielding calls from people who are experiencing dead batteries and even worse problems caused by the low temperatures.

Car problems happens to the best of us.

"Mine died yesterday probably because it's so cold,” Don Davis, of Plainville, said.

"When it comes to diesel cars, you got to worry about fuel freezing up, especially when it’s minus 10 degrees,” Ryan Thompkins, of Bristol, said.

Black Bear Auto in Bristol is having a fast start to the new year. Owner Michael Stevenson said it's twice as busy as last January and that’s partly thanks to the chilly temperatures.

“Check all those things. Batteries, coolant washer fluid, your wiper blades, all that stuff, your lights," Stevenson said.

Low tire pressure is typically the first cold culprit people call about. He said you can fix your low tire pressure by going to an auto body shop, or checking out a gas station for pumps.

He said you should make sure your wipers and fluid are ready and filled, and that your defroster is working properly.

Plus, Stevenson said it’s never a bad idea to get your battery checked any time you get maintenance done, before its too late!

"The car will either get driven in, but sometimes it gets towed in because the battery's completely dead,” Stevenson said.

Another tip is to keep your gas tank at least half full. Otherwise, he said you can damage the fuel lines.

Once your car is ready to drive -- it's hard to predict what you'll encounter on the road.

AAA recommends you keep an emergency winter kit on hand in your car, filled with items like phone chargers, blankets, winter gear, materials to make traction against the snow, a flashlight, a shovel, jumper cables and a first aid kit, for example.