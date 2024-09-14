‘Purr'fect rescue – firefighters save cat stuck under seat of car in Rocky Hill

Firefighters came to the rescue when a family’s cat got stuck under the front seat of their car at a gas station in Rocky Hill on Friday night.

The unusual rescue happened at the Shell gas station at 1380 Silas Deane Highway around 7:43 p.m. on Friday.

The mission?

Free a large cat that was stuck under the front seat of a small car.

The cat got stuck after being released from its crate, according to the fire department.

Firefighters accomplished the missing, the cat was placed back in the carrier and the family was able to continue on their way to Washington, DC.