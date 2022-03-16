Catalytic Converters Stolen From Cars at Auto Shop in Griswold

Multiple catalytic converters were stolen from cars at an used car dealer in Griswold early Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said three catalytic converters were stolen off of cars at East Coast Auto Sales on Route 138.

The robbery happened at approximately 12:20 a.m., Troop E said.

Two men were wearing hoodies and dark pants at the time of the incident. They came with a car jack and sawzall, officials said.

The men drove off in a 1998-2002 silver or gold Honda Accord. The vehicle was seen traveling west on Route 138 towards Jewett City, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Police Troop E

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lukin at 860-848-6500 or by email at lee.lukin@ct.gov. All tips can remain confidential.